Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 12.33 pm July 03 2019, 12.33 pm

It is a very proud moment for all parents when their child receives recognition for their work, and for Javed Akhtar, the recognition Zoya Akhtar is receiving is that of a global stature. Proud dad Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to announce that his daughter Zoya has received an executive invite to be a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. AKA the Oscars.

Javed took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Zoya had received the membership of Oscar Academy and that it was a rare honour. He also wrote that he was sure his fellow Indians would be happy and proud of the honour. According to Oscar's website, these invites are extended to people who have contributed extensively to threatrical motion picture. Zoya Akhtar has given us some very acclaimed films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance to name a few.

I am sure that fellow Indians will be happy and proud to know that my daughter Zoya Akhtar who is a well known writer- director has been offered the membership of Oscar academy which is rare honour . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 2, 2019

Apart from Zoya Akhtar, Director Anurag Kashyap and veteran actor Anupam Kher has also recieved invites to be members of the Oscar's Academy. The Gangs of Wasseypur director tweeted the news with the caption #WeAreTheAcademy.

This year's members consist of 842 artists out of which 50% are women and 29% people of colour. In the past personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ali Fazal, Naseeruddin Shah, Anil Kapoor have had the honour to become Academy members. Last year the number of Indian members was a whopping 20.