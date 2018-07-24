Javed Akhtar is mighty miffed with some Members of the Parliament – find out why

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar is very possessive about poetry. He detests the idea of shoddy lyrics in a song and distorted poetry. And to his horror, many members of the Parliament used the form of poetry in the recent 12-hour debate in Lok Sabha.

The no-confidence motion was replete with potshots in the most poetic manner and that has miffed the former nominated MP from Rajya Sabha - Akhtar. He expressed his displeasure over the same with a tweet asking them to show some mercy. He places a humble request to all the MPs to not distort poetry as the 12-hour session was wrongly worded.

With folded hands and utmost humility I want to request the MPS of all the parties in the lok sabha to at least have some mercy on poetry . With out any exception Each and every couplet recited during the 12 hour session was either wrongly worded, out of meter or mispronounced — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 24, 2018

However, senior Indian lawyer Sandeep Parekh gave it back to Akhtar asking him to have some mercy on his grammar.

Sir, English too deserves the same mercy. pic.twitter.com/ILTDHGISTb — Sandeep Parekh (@SandeepParekh) July 24, 2018

Meanwhile, speaking of the no-confidence motion that took place on Friday in the Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi too used a couplet to target the Congress and AAP leader Bhagwat Mann also recited poetry referring to BJP’s famed slogan of ‘acche din’. The session that went on for 12 hours saw the NDA government defeat the motion.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Government with debates around GST, Rafale deal, agrarian crisis, demonetization and finally ended his speech with a hug for Modi, the video of which went viral instantly.