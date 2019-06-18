Darshana Devi June 18 2019, 11.40 pm June 18 2019, 11.40 pm

After wowing us as the intense Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games and Rizwan Ahmed in Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan is all set for his next titled Jawaani Jaaneman. The film will also mark the big screen debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and is helmed by Nitin Kakkar. After months of buzz, the film finally went on floors on Tuesday. A picture from the sets of the film in London, where the cast and the crew are currently shooting, has now emerged on the internet and is going viral.

The picture shows producer Pooja Bhagnani standing with the clapperboard while Saif and Alaia stand beside her with the rest of the team. In the picture, Saif can be seen sporting a casual white printed tee with blue denims while Alaia is seen donning a black top with pants of matching colour and a grey jacket. The team is happily posing in the middle of a street and is seen enthusiastic to get their film rolling.

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewalla's film goes rolling

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Jacky Bhagnani said in a statement. "A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," he added.

Earlier, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif shared that he would have loved to work with his daughter Sara Ali Khan in the film. “Alaia is perfect for the role. I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she’s doing because we wanted it to be the first film of the person we decided to cast. I feel Sara’s career graph and the trajectory is in a good place and in a way I’m happy it’s separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Aalia with this film and she is perfect for the part,” he said.