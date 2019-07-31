Ranjini Maitra July 31 2019, 11.49 pm July 31 2019, 11.49 pm

Jawaani Jaaneman, the upcoming family comedy, brings together two actors with immense versatility. Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, the two who were never romantically paired together but appeared in the evergreen family drama Hum Saath Saath Hai, will hopefully stir a laughter riot for all of us. However, the film is also set to launch a pretty woman in Bollywood! Actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla kickstarts her career in films with this one.

It's obvious of a newcomer to be overwhelmed when she is surrounded by such talents for days! Alaia took to Instagram to share a picture wherein all the actors are seen flashing the brightest smile. They are accompanied by Nitin Kakkar. "I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people," she wrote. We agree.

Alaia, in the film, plays Saif's daughter. She also spent some time with Saif and Tabu ahead of the shooting. How does making a debut feel? "It's daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance. I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would be appropriate for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the cameras," she told IANS earlier.