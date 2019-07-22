Rushabh Dhruv July 22 2019, 9.08 pm July 22 2019, 9.08 pm

After wowing fans as Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games and Rizwan Ahmed in Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film will also mark the big-screen debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and is helmed by Nitin Kakkar. After months of buzz, the film finally went on floors in June. Not just Saif, the versatile Tabu,too, is a part of the project. Well, this will not the first time Tabu and Saif will work together in a movie together as, earlier, the two have worked in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain.

That being said, now we've got our hands on a latest still from the sets of the film, where Tabu is all decked up and is ready to shoot. While the actress' face is not visible in the still, she looks quite a fashionista in the picture. Wearing yellow boots, baggy pants and a long printed shrug, Tabu looks stunning. Talking about Tabu’s coming on board, Saif in a statement had said, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Have a look at the picture featuring Tabu below:

Meanwhile, Tabu is still basking in the praise of her last outing AndhaDhun, which was one of the most successful films of 2018. She was also seen alongside Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De and with Salman Khan in Bharat. A coming-of-age story, Jawaani Jaaneman is a comic take on how a man confronts the pricky realities of his life. The film is produced under the banner of Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment.