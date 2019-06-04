Nilofar Shaikh June 04 2019, 6.07 pm June 04 2019, 6.07 pm

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment has been slated to go on floors soon. As it's raining fresh faces in Bollywood, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala will soon join the debutant bandwagon with this film.

Jawani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a 40-year-old man and revolves around his relationship with his daughter. Given that the film has a father-daughter relationship at the centre of the plot, speculations were rife that fans would see Saif Ali Khan with his real daughter, Sara Ali Khan, in the film. The rumours, however, were rubbished. It was confirmed that only Saif Ali Khan is a part of the film. The makers also confirmed casting Alaia as Saif’s daughter in the film.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Saif as saying, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaia."