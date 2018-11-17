Jawani Janeman: Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia Furniturewalla comes onboard Saif Ali Khan's next

Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming film Jawani Janeman starring Saif Ali Khan was officially announced a few days ago. However, there is a new addition to its cast. According to Bollywood Hungama, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander fame Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Aalia Furniturewala has been roped in by the makers. Aalia will be seen playing the character of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.

According to the reports, the premise of Jawani Janeman will primarily focus on the relationship of a father and daughter. Saif Ali Khan is expected to reprise a role of an accidental father who suddenly realizes that he has a teenage daughter which will be portrayed by Aalia. An official announcement regarding all the details, is going to be made soon.

View this post on Instagram To the moon and back A post shared by ALAIA F (@alaiaf_) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Well, Aalia is already an internet sensation, all thanks to her sizzling hot Instagram updates. She has done her acting studies from the New York Film Academy. The damsel has been setting some serious styling goals because of super impressive fashion sense. We can’t wait to see how Aalia showcases her acting talent and joins the league of star-kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

