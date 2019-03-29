Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore paycheck goes viral, producer denies

Nikita Thakkar March 29 2019, 12.50 pm March 29 2019, 12.50 pm

Of late, the reports of Kangana Ranaut being the highest paid actress in the industry have been ruling the headlines. It was said that she is getting paid Rs 24 crore for doing the Jayalalitha biopic directed by AL Vijay. The biopic has been titled Thalaivi. However, the director's recent statement, given to a website, calling all the remuneration stories 'fake' has gone viral. Now, we got in touch with the producer of the film Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has said that it is the topic to be discussed by the actor and the producer only.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri said, "Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed, it’s a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it." Further, the director AL Vijay claims that he never made any statement regarding Kangana's paycheck and in fact, he has no idea about the financials.

It was on Kangana Ranaut's birthday, i.e. March 23, that the announcement of her being the lead in Thailaivi was made. Since then, this biopic is in the news for several reasons, majorly for the actress' remuneration. Kangana Ranaut's last film Manikarnika: The Jhansi Of Rani was a historical drama which she even directed. Well, sort of! Post which she took a small break to relax. Now, she is soon expected to begin the work on Thalaivi. Let's see how far this debate over who is the highest paid actress goes...