Jaya Jaitly wanted Priyanka to wear a saree at the Royal Wedding. Well there’s a dress code Mrs Jaitly!

First published: May 23, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Updated: May 23, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Priyanka Chopra has surely made India proud as she has achieved something that no Indian actor has. The actress with her American series ‘Quantico’ has made a mark internationally. Recently, she was also invited for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Priyanka’s appearance at the wedding has impressed everyone and even the international media have praised her look at the Royal Wedding.

However, like always there are people who are criticising Priyanka Chopra and one of them is politician Jaya Jaitly. So, Jailty feels that Priyanka should have worn a saree instead of the British aristocrat dress.

Well, Mrs Jaitly it looks like you need to double check things before you tweet. So, let us tell you that there’s a dress code that is mentioned in the invite and that is a morning suit or lounge suit for men, day dress with hat for women.

Thanks to her tweet Jaitly has invited a lot of trolls for herself and the internet has taken it upon themselves to educate the neta and offer support to Priyanka Chopra.

This is not the first time when Priyanka has received a backlash for wearing a particular dress. When a few months ago, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she was trolled for wearing a dress that had her legs visible. Like really, grow up guys!

