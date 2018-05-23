Jaya Jaitly wanted Priyanka to wear a saree at the Royal Wedding. Well there’s a dress code Mrs Jaitly!

Priyanka Chopra has surely made India proud as she has achieved something that no Indian actor has. The actress with her American series ‘Quantico’ has made a mark internationally. Recently, she was also invited for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Priyanka’s appearance at the wedding has impressed everyone and even the international media have praised her look at the Royal Wedding.

However, like always there are people who are criticising Priyanka Chopra and one of them is politician Jaya Jaitly. So, Jailty feels that Priyanka should have worn a saree instead of the British aristocrat dress.

How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari. pic.twitter.com/zXF9zpCbMq — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) May 20, 2018

Well, Mrs Jaitly it looks like you need to double check things before you tweet. So, let us tell you that there’s a dress code that is mentioned in the invite and that is a morning suit or lounge suit for men, day dress with hat for women.

Thanks to her tweet Jaitly has invited a lot of trolls for herself and the internet has taken it upon themselves to educate the neta and offer support to Priyanka Chopra.

she is not there to represent, she's attending her friend's wedding. make your daughter wear saari. actually don't. let her wear whatever she wants — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Sense8Lady) May 20, 2018

Completely unfair criticism of a woman who has done enough and more to put India on the World Map. If she is creating an international image for herself, how is that sad? She isn’t doing anything dishonourable. Would you ask why Modi doesn’t go touring in Kurta pyjama? — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) May 20, 2018

There is a dress code😴and y’all are always the first people to drag her. But now you want her to represent your country cause it’s the royal wedding ?lol no. She is there for a friend not to wear whatever y’all want her to wear — ały🕊 (@IAlyazya_) May 20, 2018

This is not the first time when Priyanka has received a backlash for wearing a particular dress. When a few months ago, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she was trolled for wearing a dress that had her legs visible. Like really, grow up guys!