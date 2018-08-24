Jaya to drop the Parda as small screen mother-in-law!

Veteran actor Jaya Prada is one of the most talented actors that the industry is blessed with. The actor-politician, who also tried her hand at a couple of regional films, is now set to begin a new chapter in her professional career. Marking her first fiction stint on the small screen, the 56-year-old will soon seen in the TV soap Perfect Pati as a progressive mother-in-law.

Revealing about her character, she told IANS, "It will redefine the way a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television. She (Jaya Prada's character Rajyashree Rathod) is a confident and dynamic woman who will be seen juggling various responsibilities - be it her family business, social work or running a household. She shows her mettle when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between right and wrong.”

The Sharabi actor is next in line to have decided to give the small screen a shot, after certain popular actors. This list includes late actor Sridevi, who marked her TV debut with Malini Iyer, Poonam Dhillon who played a mother-in-law in Zee TV’s Andaaz, Hema Malini, who essayed the role of Goddess Durga in Jai Mata Ki, Shilpa Shirotkar in Ek Muthi Aasman and Amrita Singh in Kkavyanjali among others.

Coming back to Perfect Pati, the show is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and will begin on 3rd September, 2018.