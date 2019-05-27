Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF film

Nikita Thakkar May 27 2019, 10.17 am May 27 2019, 10.17 am

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has played various characters. He has been the great warrior in Bajirao, a badass antagonist in Padmaavat, a cool rapper in Gully Boy and an entertaining cop in Simmba. His next is ’83 in which he will be seen as a cricketer. Well, there’s no stopping this man as he has already signed another film. As expected, the film sounds quite interesting. Ranveer is all set to be a Gujarati man in this film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will be directed by newbie Divyang Thakkar, who has also penned the script.

Ranveer seems to be quite excited for the project as he quotes, “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

“Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across,” he added.

Ranveer also put up a video on his Instagram along with the debutant director Divyang. Oh boy, Ranveer is fluent in Gujarati.

Ranveer’s comic timing is great as we got a glimpse of it in Simmba and we guess he’ll nail it as Jayeshbhai too. In Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Ranveer had picked up nuances of a Gujarati man so that experience will come handy!

C’mon Ranveer, it’s time for ‘Bhangi nakhu, todi nakhu, bhukko kari nakhu…’. Bring it on!