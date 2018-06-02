Jeetendra teaching grandson Laksshya how to dance is the cutest thing you will watch on Internet today

Little Laksshya Kapoor is growing up and how! On Friday night, Tusshar Kapoor and family kept a cozy birthday celebration for the apple of their eyes, at their Juhu residence as he turned 2. It was attended by close friends from industry as well. Little Taimur Ali Khan also dropped in to wish his friend a happy birthday. But guess the best moment about the party?

Grandpa Jeetendra, an ever energetic soul even at the age of 76, was in the mood to have some fun. So he decided to teach some of his steps to Laksshya! The little one did not mind at all, and was seen shaking a leg with senior Kapoor. What a sight!

Tusshar welcomed his child through surrogacy in 2016. “I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life. By the greatness of God and the excellent medical team at Jaslok, parenthood is an option for many, who choose to be single parents," his statement read.

Since then, Laksshya has been the foremost priority for him.

Belated wishes to him from us too! :)