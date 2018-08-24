Jeetendra visits his first home for daughter Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor, whose upcoming show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has sent fans into a frenzy, is also gearing up for her another series titled Home. The series chronicles the story of a family who struggles to win back their home from corrupt builders. Ekta, on Friday, took to Twitter to share a heartwarming monologue from dad Jeetendra, as a part of the promotional campaign for the same.

My hero my dad my HOME ! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/tC3QNBcMDB — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 24, 2018

The short video features the veteran actor taking a trip down the memory lane by visiting his first home in Mumbai. It showcases the actor walking up to the chawl he dwelt in and interacting some of its residents whom he appears to recognize.

Kapoor also shared a collage of her family in another tweet, nominating several TV actors like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani to share their own family pictures.

The series is a 12 episode show that begins from 29th August, 2018. The show will also star several actors like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahani in pivotal roles. It will directed by Habib Faisal, who is known for Bollywood films he directed such as Ishaqzaade, Bewakoofiyaan and Fan among others.