Ranjini Maitra July 18 2019, 5.01 pm July 18 2019, 5.01 pm

Rishi Kapoor has been out of action for almost nine months now. A talent that has only added to the quality of films in the past. Kapoor has been fighting cancer and is now in remission - great news for his family, friends, and fans. But his latest film Jhootha Kahin Ka is anything but that though we can’t really blame Chintu hi. We are in the middle of this film and here’s the mid-movie review.

Jhootha Kahin Ka is supposed to be a comedy but is anything but that. Apart, of course, from a couple of semi-adult jokes. Barring Kapoor, who tries to bring a lot of energy, there's Omkar Kapoor and Sonu Singh, both at their lukewarm best.

Take a look at Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer here:

In the first half, we are introduced to Kapoor, another disappointed Indian father whose son (Omkar) meets a random woman at a random wedding and falls in love. The mess that follows was supposed to be funny. But it doesn't. Courtesy, reluctant performances, a dull screenplay, and a tad boring music. Now that we're here, we will tell you what happens through the rest of the film.