Ranjini Maitra July 18 2019, 6.11 pm July 18 2019, 6.11 pm

The original Jhootha Kahin Ka, released in 1979, belonged to an entertaining tale, revolving around two separated brothers pursuing a single woman. From watching an enthusiastic Rishi Kapoor and a beautiful Neetu Kapoor putting up an enjoyable show, we're down to Rishi Kapoor's latest offering with the same name.

Check out Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer here:

‌Given how we all are rooting for Kapoor as he battles cancer, finding his energetic self on the big screen delights us. However, whether the film deserved him is what we ponder upon. Jhootha Kahin Ka begins with Yograj (Kapoor), a retired policeman from Punjab and just one more disappointed Indian father, scratching his head over how futile his son Varun's (Omkar Kapoor) future is turning out to be. The son, a rather smart one who believes in easy ways out in life, decides to dodge his not-very-happening life in Punjab and flies to Mauritius. Till this point, things are boring but understandable.

Then, we are in to discover that Omkar's brother from another mother who indulges in all his bad ideas is none other than his Pyaar Ka Punchnama friend Sunny Singh. Sunny, aka Karan, is a meek man, often torn between a girlfriend who wants to marry as soon as possible and a jailed uncle who wants to walk free as soon as possible. If that's not messed enough, then his BFF Varun walks into a random woman after gate-crashing the wrong wedding and builds a mountain of lies in order to impress her. The trouble begins when his father accidentally arrives in Mauritius to check on his son. Here onward, it's a bigger chaos.

It wouldn't be fair if we don't mention the fact that Kapoor has tried very hard to save the day. He is on point with his performance, but how long can he hold the forte when everything else is falling apart? To begin with, Omkar is absolutely reluctant to act. He didn't at all belong to the nuances while we could see Sunny putting in some efforts.

Jhootha Kahin Ka is also a classic example of what happens when you want to build a film on the basis of candyfloss-ish romance, cheesy songs and sexist jokes sugar-coated by humour. The wit falls flat on its stomach, the confusion that was supposed to entertain us, starts lagging, and we let out sighs, waiting for it to come to an end.

On a related note, it hurts to see how a performer like Lillete Dubey is wasted while playing a woman, who is constantly character-shamed. An added round of applause for Jimmy Sheirgill, as a responsible Mama as well as a criminal (once more). Apart from Rishi Kapoor himself, two actors to watch out for, are Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi. Whatever laughter we had, we owe it to these two. If not fine, they make the film watchable. Smeep Kang, a senior in the Punjabi film industry, got the formula clearly wrong for Bollywood here.