Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 8.27 pm July 18 2019, 8.27 pm

Rishi Kapoor is someone who has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than 40 years. Over the years, he has played a diversity of roles which have always impressed audiences. His next role, in the upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka, is that of a father rebuking his spoilt son played by Omkar Kapoor. On Thursday, Rishi Kapoor tweeted realising how he has gone from playing the role of a mischevious son to playing a scolding father. It looks like the tables have turned for the veteran actor.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:

Jhoota Kahin Ka song! There was a time when I played the other role whom I am rebuking now. How times change lol https://t.co/l3OpUH2lcf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 18, 2019

In Jhootha Kahin Ka, Rishi Kapoor plays the role of an innocent father who travels to Mauritius to meet his son who is working there. What he does not know is that his son played by Omkar Kapoor has gotten married secretly and intends to continue keeping the marriage a secret. The film explores the struggles of Omkar Kapoor and his friend Sunny Singh to keep the formers family life and married life separate. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Lillete Dubey, and Manoj Joshi. It is directed by Smeep Kang and will be releasing on July 19.

Check out the trailer of Jhootha Kahin Ka below:

Fans are looking forward to this film as it will be Rishi Kapoor's comeback on the big screen after a long time. The actor has been in New York, for a while, undergoing his treatment for cancer. Although his treatment is almost at an end, there may still be some time before he returns home. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he had revealed that he is very homesick and cannot wait to come back. He was quoted as saying, "There is a six-week gap between one treatment and the next when all you can do is eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life, which I would rather do at home than here in New York. It has been nine months and 16 days. I know, since I have been counting the days that I have been away. I really miss home."