Soheib Ahsan June 27 2019, 7.21 pm June 27 2019, 7.21 pm

Rishi Kapoor's journey on the road to recovery has deprived fans of his performances on the big screen but that will soon come to an end. A poster has released for Rishi Kapoor's next film titled, Jhootha Kahin Ka. In the poster, he is tied up with Jimmy Sheirgill standing behind Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. This will be Rishi Kapoor's first film of the year. The film will be releasing on July 19. It seems that Rishi Kapoor has been at work even as he has been recovering.

Rishi Kapoor returns to cinema halls on 19 July 2019... First look poster of #JhoothaKahinKa... Costars Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi... Directed by Smeep Kang... 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/zs4CTwZY6A — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

The film's story revolves around two boys, played by Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh who go to Mauritius to study and enjoy the place so much that they are reluctant to return home. Rishi Kapoor will be playing the role of Omkar Kapoor's father who travels from his village to Mauritius to give his son a surprise. Unfortunately for the father, he, in turn, is surprised by the lifestyle of his son. This too has been suggested in the poster which shows Omkar Kapoor wearing a guzzler helmet. The film's tagline reads as 'Even liars need to have good memories'. The film is directed by Smeep Gang and written by Shreya Shrivastava and Vaibhav Suman. The remaining cast of the film includes Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Nimisha Mehta, Rucha Vaidya, Ashok Pathak. Deepak Mukut and Anuj Sharma will be producing the film. Dharma Vish will be providing the score for the film.