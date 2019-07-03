Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 4.46 pm July 03 2019, 4.46 pm

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York on the way to recovery from his illness. The actor, who we missed on screen since 102 Not Out, is all set to make a comeback with Jhootha Kahin Ka. The comedy also stars Jimmy Shergill, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor. The comedy revolves around a couple of friends who get caught in a web of lies. The veteran actor plays the father of Omkar Kapoor in this film.

The trailer of the film introduces us to the characters as Jhootha (liar) no 1 and 2. We find out that Sunny Singh is lying about his brother, played by Jimmy Shergill, about being in America when he is actually in jail. On the other hand, Omkar Kapoor lies to his fiance that he doesn't have a family to get married to her. However, their plan goes for a toss when Rishi Kapoor, his father, comes to stay with his son. After this, the friends decide to lie further instead of coming clean. This leads to more confusion, comedy of errors and some pretty slapstick jokes. The film is obviously special for Rishi Kapoor, but this genre of comedy has already been done and dusted in Bollywood (read Housefull). The jokes in the trailer are average.

Rishi Kapoor announced the trailer of the film by remembering his 1979 film Jhootha Kahin Ka that he starred in with his wife, veteran actor Neetu Singh.

Check out the Tweet below:

A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70’s. Hope you enjoy the same!https://t.co/RrTj5Y71uI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2019