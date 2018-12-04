Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan reaches Nagpur to shoot for Nagraj Manjule’s directorial

Director Nagraj Manjule became a household name thanks to his Marathi film Sairat. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and not just in Maharashtra but it appealed universally. Manjule is now all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with a movie titled Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The megastar, who is known to give every update to his fans, recently tweeted that he has reached Nagpur for the shooting of the Nagraj Manjule directorial.

Big B posted a picture of himself from the airport where he is accompanied by Manjule. The movie is said to be based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Big B will be seen playing the role of Barse, a retired sports teacher who helps kids from a slum area to get rid of crime and drugs and makes a soccer team. The movie will only have Big B as a known face, other actors in the movie are newcomers.

This year, we saw Big B in 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindostan. In 2019, he has movies like Badla, Brahmastra and Jhund in his kitty. We won’t be wrong if we say that Amitabh Bachchan is surely one of the busiest actors we have in the industry.