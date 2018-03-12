Jiah Khan suicide case trial against Sooraj A Pancholi begins in Mumbai Sessions Court

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 14 began hearing the sensational Jiah Khan suicide case and the next hearing is on February 21, reported IANS. The accused Sooraj Pancholi, son of Bollywood actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was present in the court on Wednesday. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code for abetting the actress to commit suicide on June 3, 2013.

Sooraj was arrested on June 10, 2013, following Jiah’s suicide and is currently out on bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation said in the charge sheet that the body of Jiah was found hanging at her Andheri residence on that evening by her mother Rabiya Khan. In a three-page unsigned letter seized by CBI, Jiah Khan had narrated her íntimate relationship with Sooraj. The Nishabd actress also wrote about the “physical and mental torture” she faced at his hands. Reportedly, the court has asked the prosecution to submit the names of his witnesses so that summons can be issued to them.

On 7th June 2013, a six-page suicide note was discovered by Jiah’s sister that indicated that the actress apparently planned to end her life. Eventually, a transcript that mentioned a recent abortion was also released by Jiah’s family.

The CBI also said that Sooraj had concealed certain facts and provided fabricated information during the investigation. The Bombay high court transferred the case to the CBI in July 2014 following a plea by Rabiya Khan who alleged that the Mumbai police was not investigating the murder properly.