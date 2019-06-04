Onkar Kulkarni June 04 2019, 6.25 pm June 04 2019, 6.25 pm

Celebrated chef, restaurateur, famous food columnist, author and food consultant Jiggs Kalra died today at the age of 72. One of the celebrities we came across who’s been a great admirer of the celebrated chef is filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The director of Kangana Ranaut's Simran says, “I have a collection of Jiggs Kalra authored cookery books. The collection boasts of each and every book written by Jiggs.” The director has lost the count of the number of books authored by Jiggs that are in his possession.

Interestingly, Hansal made his television debut with Khana Khazana. The show, which was directed by Hansal, aired on Zee TV in 1993, made Chef Sanjeev Kapoor a very famous household name. Sharing a memory related to the times, Hansal mentions, “That was the time when Jiggs came up with his first TV show which was Zaike Ka Safar. Unfortunately, the show didn’t do well and it was pulled down. Soon, he came up with his second cookery show, which was Shahi Daawat. This show didn’t do well either.”

RIP Jiggs Kalra. Thank you for introducing me to Indian food and it's treasure of recipes. All your books adorn my bookshelf and the masala and oil on each page is testimony to how your recipes have shaped my passion for cooking. 🙏🙏🙏 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 4, 2019

While competitor Sanjeev’s show aced the TRP charts as compared to Jiggs, Hansal says that the Chef he directed was a big fan of Jiggs too. “Sanjeev told me how he admired Jiggs. He would tell me, ‘Jiggs ke paas knowledge ka bhandaar hai.’ Jiggs frankly is a true culinary celebrity. He culled recipes from all over the world. He also curated menus at famous restaurants.”