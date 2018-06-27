Jimmy Sheirgill is the new mental in Mental Hai Kya block

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are presently filming for director Prakash Kovelamudi's Hindi Mental Hai Kya in London. To make the party a bit madder, Jimmy Sheirgill has now joined the cast. Reportedly, he is going to play a theatre actor in the film. We came across a photo of the entire gang hanging out, post the day's work!

Jimmy's last outing was the Punjabi film Veerey Ki Wedding. He also played a pivotal part in Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaz. He clearly now concentrates on the meat of his role.

“I take my chances, I’m not super choosy as people think, the film just has to interest me in some way. Main mazdoor aadmi hoon, I work everyday,” He told Mirror, and we could almost hear him chuckle!

Apart from this, Jimmy will be next seen in Mudassar Ajiz's Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi that came in 2016 and featured Diana Penty and Abhay Deol in lead roles.