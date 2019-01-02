Jinxed January: A month that has clearly been a bad one for Bollywood

January is a month that starts a New Year for everyone. We all look forward to starting the year in a positive way, but this month has been quite bad for Bollywood. We can call it Jinxed January. So, do you guys know why a big film is not released in the month of January (apart from Republic Day releases)? Because most of the films fail to make a mark at the box office during the start of the year. Don’t believe us, well, we have the proof.

Taking the last five years into accountability let’s see how some Bollywood films have performed in the month of January. Let’s start with 2013. The notable films that released in Jan 2013 were Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (Jan 11) starring Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma and Inkaar (Jan 18) starring Arjun Rampal and Chitrangda Singh. While not a big-budget one, there were a lot of expectations from the Anushka starrer. However, both the movies turned out to be duds.

January 2014 saw the release of two biggies like Dedh Ishqiya (Jan 10) and Jai Ho (Jan 24). While the former was a sequel of a hit movie Ishqiya with Madhuri Dixit making a comeback, the latter starred none other than Bhai, Salman Khan. Dedh Ishqiya turned out to be a flop and though Jai Ho released during Republic Day and had Salman as the lead, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Moving to 2015, movies like Tevar (Jan 9), Alone (Jan 16), Baby (Jan 23), Dolly Ki Doli (Jan 23) and Hawaizaada (Jan 30) had hit the screens. Apart from Baby (a Republic Day weekend release) none of the films were a hit. Though Alone managed to be an average grosser, others were totally washed out.

In 2016, January offered different kinds of films with Wazir (Jan 8), Airlift (Jan 22) and Mastizaade (Jan 29) hitting the screens. Airlift was the only one that got some respectable numbers at the box office, once again it was a Republic Day weekend release. Wazir, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, received thumbs up from critics but couldn’t do much business at the box office.

There were three big films released in January 2017, Ok Jaanu (Jan 13), Kaabil (Jan 25) and Raees (Jan 25). While Kaabil did well thanks to its mediocre budget, Raees turned out to be an average one. But then Ok Jaanu, starring a hit jodi like Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was rejected by the audiences.

Last year released Kaalakaandi (Jan 12), Mukkabaaz (Jan 12) and Padmaavat (Jan 25). Apart from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, none of the films created any buzz at the box office. Making us believe that Jan is jinxed.

This year, we will get to see some really interesting big films releasing in the month of January. There’s Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (Jan 11), Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister (Jan 11), Arshad Warsi’s Fraud Saiyaan (Jan 18), Nawazuddin’s Thackeray (Jan 25), Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India (Jan 25) and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Jan 25). Thackeray, Cheat India and Manikarnika can do well at the box office, but we wonder what will be the faith of Uri, The Accidental Prime Minister and Fraud Saiyaan.