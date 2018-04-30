Looks like the exotic locations of Jammu and Kashmir are slowly pulling the attention of the Bollywood film makers. Post Manmarziyan and Race 3, it’s time for John Abraham starrer RAW to move the sets to Kashmir. RAW (Romeo, Akbar, Walter), a film by Robbie Grewal, is a spy-thriller featuring John Abraham as a RAW agent. The actor has been signed up after Sushant Singh Rajput backed out (Mirror, March 9).

Reportedly Robbie Grewal, along with Bunty Walia’s production head Chetan Handoo and a team of 12 members, is currently on the look-out for locations in Kashmir and interacting with the locals. “Yesterday, we dropped by two locations, and today we are in Gulmarg to finalise the other one. We also want to go to the top of a mountain,” Chetan told Mumbai Mirror. He further added that the team will be heading to Nepal, post the Kashmir recce.

John Abraham will be seen playing a RAW agent for the second time after Madras Café. Talking about how John was finalized for the role, producer Ajay Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “We are excited to have John on board this film with us. The process began when we were brainstorming on whom to cast for the protagonist’s part and thought that John would fit the bill perfectly. He really liked the script and gave his nod on the same day as the narration.”

Salman Khan’s Race 3 was in news recently with the film’s director and stars sharing some wonderful moments from their stay in the state.

Things, however, weren’t all easy for the makers of Manmarziyan after the J&K tourism board slapped them with a notice for shooting in sensitive areas of the Thajiwas glacier.