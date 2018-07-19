John Abraham all set to bring back the thrills of the famous Batla House Encounter

After basking in the success of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, John has an interesting slate of films lined up. Besides Satyameva Jayate and RAW, the actor also has Nikkhil Advani’s thriller drama Batla House on his list. The film which now has producer Bhushan Kumar also on board, will mark his reunion with Nikkhil after Airlift and the upcoming Satyameva Jayate.

The film will also get the Satyameva Jayate trio- John, Nikkhil and Bhushan together, as the three will be producing the film jointly.

Confirming the same, John told TOI, “I have always been drawn to the intrigue and drama that real life offers-small events, big ones or a human experience that resonates with a larger reality. Batla House is on point with this pursuit. I’m almost obsessed with it.”

“We will work day and night to make a special film. Bhushan Kumar and our studio partner, T-Series, understand our vision and I am hoping this partnership is the beginning to many more,” he added.

Revealing more about the thriller drama, Bhushan Kumar said that the film will be shown in a different perspective, ‘making the reel story look as real as possible’.

Operation Batla House or the Batla House Encounter, took place on September 19, 2008. The operation was against the Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality, at Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

The film goes on floors in September and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Nepal.