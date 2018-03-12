John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee to star in Milap Zaveri’s next

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has roped in Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham for his next film. The yet to be titled film will be jointly produced by T-Series and Nikkhil Advani.

It's always exciting to join hands with @Tseries! We couldn't be more thrilled to embark on this new project starring @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj directed by @zmilap..🎬 pic.twitter.com/vdCvAs4BtL — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) February 15, 2018

The film is said to be a thriller and will go on floors from March 5. The makers are eyeing for the second half of the year for its release. Nikkhil Advani said in a press statement, “T-Series is the best studio to present this film as they provide producers like me best in class marketing support and exhaustive distribution reach to our audiences. We trust them fully and are very pleased to have them on board.”

Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series added, “We are extremely excited by this joint venture. Nikkhil and his team are creatively and technically extremely competent. Milap has the pulse of masses and classes and has written a racy script with extremely powerful scenes and dialogues. John and Manoj are a perfect fit in their respective roles and it is no surprise that they came on board instantly.”

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his much delayed film Aiyaary on February 16. It also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. This Neeraj Pandey directorial is an espionage thriller revolving around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.

While, John Abraham awaits the release of his film Parmanu on March 2, which also witnessed a lot of delay. Co-produced by KriArj, Parmanu recreates the events in Pokhran during the nuclear tests in 1998. The film also stars Diana Penty. It will clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari which is also co-produced by KriArj.