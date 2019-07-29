A horrific incident where a dog was beaten almost to death in Mumbai has shaken not just ordinary people but Bollywood stars as well. John Abraham took to Twitter to bring the incident to the attention of his followers. Mentioning the details of the incident, he invited people to join in for a gathering at the building where the incident occurred to protest against the incident as well as talk about the need for better laws to defend animal rights.
The dog was beaten up on orders in Turf View in Worli by security guards. On top of that, the building manager applauded the assault and added that animal lovers should be similarly beaten up. Apart from John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor also shared unsettling pictures and videos of the dog after he was beaten up. In the video, the dog can be seen flailing its limbs as it is unable to get up. John Abraham shared these pictures on his tweet's thread. He further added that he was sorry for sharing such disturbing content but that these animals need to be protected.
Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000
Speaking out against the incident, Bombay Animal Rights founder Vijay Mohnani addressed the need to strengthen animal rights laws revealing that it took more than 8 hours to file an FIR against the accused in the incident. He further added that they were allowed to go free with no consequences in a matter of around 20 minutes. The dog, who has now been named Lucky, is being treated at the Crown Vet clinic. Let's hope it recovers soon and that John makes a difference with this protest against animal cruelty.