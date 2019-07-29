Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 9.30 am July 29 2019, 9.30 am

A horrific incident where a dog was beaten almost to death in Mumbai has shaken not just ordinary people but Bollywood stars as well. John Abraham took to Twitter to bring the incident to the attention of his followers. Mentioning the details of the incident, he invited people to join in for a gathering at the building where the incident occurred to protest against the incident as well as talk about the need for better laws to defend animal rights.

Check out John Abraham's tweet below:

The dog was beaten up on orders in Turf View in Worli by security guards. On top of that, the building manager applauded the assault and added that animal lovers should be similarly beaten up. Apart from John Abraham, Sonam Kapoor also shared unsettling pictures and videos of the dog after he was beaten up. In the video, the dog can be seen flailing its limbs as it is unable to get up. John Abraham shared these pictures on his tweet's thread. He further added that he was sorry for sharing such disturbing content but that these animals need to be protected.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post below:

I apologise for tweeting something so disturbing but the need of the hour is to protect these beautiful animals. And for people who do not like animals, at least please do not hurt them. — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 28, 2019