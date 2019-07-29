Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 5.21 pm July 29 2019, 5.21 pm

If you've had fun working on something or working with someone, you might find hard to forget it. Considering that it seems John Abraham had loads of fun working with Varun Dhawan in Dishoom, the actor shared a behind the scenes picture of himself and Varun from the film on Instagram. In the caption, he stated that he missed their time together and added that he wants a part 2 as well. It seems Varun had a great impression on John.

Check out John Abraham's Instagram post below:

Dishoom was John and Varun's first film together. The story revolved around a kidnapped cricket player. In tracking him John runs into a rookie police officer and gradually uncovers the case with his help. They might not have gotten along very well on screen but it seems they had a fun time working together off-screen. Earlier, the film's production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had also shared a motion poster celebrating 3 years of the film. Although there have not been any talks about a sequel, there is potential for one, if the people involved are interested in such a project in the future.

Check out Dishoom's motion poster below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Apart from this, John Abraham will be next seen on the big screen in Nikhil Advani's Batla House based on the Operation Batla House of 2008. The film is set to release on August 15. He is currently working on Anees Bazmee's rom-com titled Pagalpanti expected to release on November 8.

Watch the trailer of Batla House below: