Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 11.44 pm July 17 2019, 11.44 pm

Bollywood is filled with couples, who are pro when it comes to PDA. Having said that, if there is one pair who is quite low-key in expressing their pyaar publicly, it's hand down, John Abraham and Priya Runchal. The two have hardly grabbed headlines due to their mushy behaviour on social media. However, Thursday night seemed to be an exception, as John's wife was in a different mood. Runchal made it a point to spoil her hubby with a romantic comment under his latest Instagram post.

It so happened that the Batla House actor took to IG and shared a photo of himself, where he looked smoking hot in a crisp white shirt and jeans. But forget how alluring John looks in the picture, as we feel it's his wife's reaction that will make you go OMG! Looks like Priya was missing hubby dearest and so she couldn't resist herself and commented, "cutie with a booty' on John's post. Well, Priya we do not know about the booty, but John is a cutie for sure. *giggles*

Have a look at the picture shared by John Abraham below:

And here's the screengrab of the comment by Priya on John's post:

John and Priya met in 2010 when the latter joined the same gym as John. The two dated each other for four years before getting hitched in 2014. Soon after their marriage and within a few years, it was also rumoured that the couple was drifting apart. However, John had put an end to all of it and said, “It's all crap. I just want to dismiss all of these baseless rumours. Its release time and people have no better work to do right now. I hope my words are more important than theirs, as far as my life is concerned. My film releases in a week. And I understand that we need to create stories right now, but this is so unnecessary. Let's just dismiss this. This is just not true. This is ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to it. There's nothing wrong in my personal space, and I think that should be enough for all those who have been thinking otherwise.”