Is John Abraham’s ‘highest paid actors’ remark targeting the Khans?

There are few Bollywood actors who chose to remain low-key be it personally or professionally, but when they speak, they express their heart out. Here, we are referring to John Abraham. The actor has had a great 2018 with films like Paramanu and Satyamev Jayate, performing well at the box office. Well, apart from his ‘hard-hitting’ films, his statements are no less… at least his latest ones say so. In a recent interview, John Abraham opened up about trolls, social media and he also took some serious jibes at the Khans. *coughs*

When John was asked about celebrities being ruthlessly trolled on social media, he said that celebrities are mostly ‘asking for it’. Wait, did he just called those celebs attention seekers? Abraham believes that social media has taken over our real lives and wonders why actors are so obsessed with being on a ‘list’. "As an actor, you are here to show your craft. How much money do you want to mint? Why is it important to be on a list of the highest earners? What about the audience you are robbing with crap you put out? I have always worked hard for credibility, I get that, I move on quietly. I wish we had more actors cut out from the same fabric." Hmm, we wonder who he is referring to. Recently, Salman Khan topped the highest-paid celebrity list in 2018. Okay then, John!

The actor also finds it insulting to dance at the weddings for money and he believes those who wear funny clothes outside airports are as good as clowns at the circus. "There is but aren't celebrities also asking for it, wearing funny clothes outside airports and doing funny things. You can only be laughed at if you decide to be a clown in the circus. It's your choice. I'm not an actor who dances at shows or weddings for money. I find it demeaning. I'm not saying that I'm right, but I wouldn't do it, ever." LOL! Did he just take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh? *rubbing eyes because we can’t believe what we just read*

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. Both the films are slated to hit the big screens in 2019.