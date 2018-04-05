John Abraham- Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate to release on 15 August, will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Amidst the ongoing spat between the film's co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment over the upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham has announced the title and release date of his next film. The upcoming action thriller is titled Satyameva Jayate and is expected to hit the theatres on 15 August, and will clash with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Abraham's Desi Boyz co-star Akshay Kumar.

#SatyamevaJayate, starring @TheJohnAbraham and @BajpayeeManoj and directed by @zmilap is coming your way this Independence day, 15th August 2018. Get ready for some intense action and power-packed dialoguebaazi! #SMJ pic.twitter.com/JusYrxhM6j — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) April 5, 2018

The movie, which is being directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and debutante actress Aisha Sharma. The actress reportedly essays the role of a veterinarian and has been diligently working on her character. Satyameva Jayate is apparently a cop drama and promises to have power-packed dialogues and action sequences.

Pack up at 3;30 am for a person who wakes up at 5am.unfair my dear @zmilap my director and writer who made me deliver more than 400 lines in 4 night shifts.full on dialoguebazi.loved it and now silence for few days.😀😀😀😀 @nikkhiladvani @TheJohnAbraham — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 1, 2018

Mid-Day, in one of their reports, have suggested that the makers of the film were keen on keeping the film's title as Satyameva Jayate, for which they had to procure a clean cheat from Aamir Khan’s TV show by the same name.

On a related note, both John and Manoj Bajpayee’s latest movies deal with the patriotic shades. Aiyaary, which released in February this year, showcased Bajpayee essaying a secret service agent. John Abraham too is coming with Parmanu where the actor plays an army officer.