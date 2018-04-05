home/ entertainment/ bollywood

John Abraham- Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate to release on 15 August, will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold

First published: April 05, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Updated: April 05, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Amidst the ongoing spat between the film's co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment over the upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham has announced the title and release date of his next film. The upcoming action thriller is titled Satyameva Jayate and is expected to hit the theatres on 15 August, and will clash with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Abraham's Desi Boyz co-star Akshay Kumar.

The movie, which is being directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and debutante actress Aisha Sharma. The actress reportedly essays the role of a veterinarian and has been diligently working on her character. Satyameva Jayate is apparently a cop drama and promises to have power-packed dialogues and action sequences.

Mid-Day, in one of their reports, have suggested that the makers of the film were keen on keeping the film's title as Satyameva Jayate, for which they had to procure a clean cheat from Aamir Khan’s TV show by the same name.

On a related note, both John and Manoj Bajpayee’s latest movies deal with the patriotic shades. Aiyaary, which released in February this year, showcased Bajpayee essaying a secret service agent. John Abraham too is coming with Parmanu where the actor plays an army officer.

