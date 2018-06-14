John Abraham on Parmanu: We hope we make it to the National Awards

Actor John Abraham is flying high these days with the success of his latest release Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran. The film recently completed a 50-day-run at the box office. The 45-year old model turned actor has something to cherish finally after a series of average performances in films like Welcome Back, Rocky handsome and Force 2.

The actor was recently present at the press meet to celebrate the occasion with media. The actor spoke at length about the changing trends in Bollywood, audience, media’s perception and the ups and downs in his career. “See it’s cyclical. If your one film does good, then people laud you for it and you get a bouquet of flowers for it and if your film doesn’t do well, then you also get brickbats for it. So I think I have become an old horse in this industry. Now I understand what works for the film and what runs in the mind of people,” said the actor.

The actor who has been in the industry for nearly 15 years, expressed his desire of Parmanu winning a National Award. “We hope we make it to the National Awards. I think it will be well deserved on the part of our director, Abhishek Sharma. It’s a good, commercial, entertaining and content-driven film but it’s too early to talk about our chances of winning a National Award. We are not over-confident people. We think we will deserve whatever the jury will decide for our film but at the same time I think people loved the film and that is important for us,” he said.

We hope that Parmanu cracks the coveted award.