Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 11.21 am July 12 2019, 11.21 am

The Maharashtra Government's recent decision to cut down 33 hectares of trees in Mumbai's Arrey Milk Colony in order to make space for the Metro car shed has met with criticism and protests all across. Given that Maharashtra already battles severe drought almost every year and rapidly decreasing greenery rings an alarm too, people of all walks are voicing against the Government's stand. One of them is actor John Abraham, who recently advocated against the huge number of trees being cut.

John was communicating to the press at the trailer launch event of his film Batla House when he spoke out his concerns about the water crisis and criticised the Government for deciding to chop down trees.

"We get tensed when we hear about less rainfall. When it rains, we suffer because there's a flood. But we don't have enough rains in this city, in this country. The rivers are gonna dry up in the next 20-30 years. So, it is a serious problem that this country is facing," the actor said.

John was accompanied by co-star Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi, director Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar among others. Saying that felling of 33 hectares of greenery will also impact the inhabitancy of wild animals, he called the decision 'ridiculous'.

“In this situation, when Maharashtra Government has decided to cut down 33 hectares of land at Arey Milk Colony, it makes me wonder if we are thinking in the right directon or in the wrong direction. Someone like me is opposed to the coastal road. I am opposed to the 33 hectares of land being cut. And you say you are only cutting that must. You are displacing animals. It is ridiculous," he added.