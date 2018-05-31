John Abraham quashes reports of fight with Akshay Kumar with this quirky tweet

Friendships are rare in this industry, but if they exist, they are rock solid. Desi boys, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, share one such bond. They are great friends and it seems like nothing can change that. Not even rumours of a fight between the two actors.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that something is amiss between John and Akshay. Reports suggested that John was upset with Akshay for not helping him out in his legal battle with KriArj Entertainment. But quashing all these reports, John took to his Twitter handle to clear all the air.

With a quirky message, John said that Akshay would beat him up in case there were any battle between the two. And the Khildai Kumar couldn’t agree more.

Here’s the glimpse of their bromance.

Absolutely 🙌🏻 So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs :) https://t.co/iunrJ3TYdl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 30, 2018

For the uninitiated, John was in a legal tussle with the owner of KriArj Entertainment, Prernaa Arora, over financial irregularities and her inability to make payments to complete his film ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ . Due to this, the release of the film was hit. Finally, John won the case and could release the film on May 25, 2018. It was earlier slated to release in February.