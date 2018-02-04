John Abraham skips clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari

In order to avoid a clash with Anushka Sharma’s horror film Pari, the release date of John Abraham’s Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran has been shifted for the fourth time. Instead of March 2, Pari will now hit theatres on April 6.

Parmanu was earlier slated to hit screens on December 15, but the release date was changed to February 9 because Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was releasing on December 1. Parmanu’s release date was again shifted to March 2 after Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar’s Padman postponed their releases to February 9 because of Padmaavat.

A person close to the production told media outlets, “Anushka Sharma’s scare-fest in Pari is already grabbing a whole lot of attention. The latest promo has sent chills down the nations' spine. Whereas John’s promotion for Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has not even started. Rather than rush into release, better sense prevailed. After a spate of flops, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is crucial for John. The film has to work as he has signed only one film (to be directed by Milap Jhaveri) after Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. John wants to take no risks. It has to work.”

#Parmanu #TheStoryOfPokhran, which was slated for release on 2 March 2018, will now release on 6 April 2018... Stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani... Abhishek Sharma directs... Poster announcing the new release date: pic.twitter.com/592G0lOASO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diana Penty, Boman Irani. Parmanu is based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in May 1998, which was county’s second nuclear test. However, while the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious. Talking about the subject of Parmanu, John had said in an interview, “Nuclear power is never always used for negative purposes and that’s what we have shown in our film. There was a no first use policy and it’s quite and intriguing subject and interesting film, and we are very proud to be a part of it.”

The movie has reportedly been shot at the Pokhran Fort along with other important locations of the film’s shoot include RTDC Midway, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and Gomat railway station.

On the other hand, Pari is Anushka’s third venture as a producer. The film also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee along with Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari is scheduled to release on March 2.