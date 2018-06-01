John Abraham, the man who's backing educative, socially awake content persistently

The recently released film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was hailed by both the critics and the audience. An expression of art will always receive its share of appreciation, criticism and vivid opinion on its execution. But on one point, each one of us can concede, the film pulled curtains off an extremely important chapter in the history of India's Nuclear research.

This is an area that John Abraham has been succeeding for many years now. You might remember him for his debut in Jism, the erotic thriller. He even went on to star in Saaya, Paap and Lakeer before he shot to fame with Dhoom. But John emphasises, he wanted to be a producer from the very beginning because Bollywood, in that era, could not give him the kind of films he would have loved to work in.

Hence, John Abraham the producer was born! In 2012, he began with producing Vicky Donor, which introduced the industry to two gems; Shoojit Sircar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film dealt with sperm donation. Not many Indian films have explored such a subject and it must have required more guts than money, to risk it. Today, everyone agrees on how important a film like Vicky Donor was. It did its job without being preachy.

Next came, Madras Cafe. The film was placed against the backdrop of Sri Lankan civil war in which India intervened, and the subsequent assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that shook our nation. It was a nail biting experience to witness a special officer heading discreet security operations amid utmost secrecy. But the film also demands applaud for being extremely well researched and having a controlled execution.

Force 2 in 2016, which he both produced and acted in, was an out and out commercial spy thriller. But the film was a like a reality check. While it definitely had an added potion of drama, thrill and fiction, how the country's security force tireless works to protect us against all odds was throughly demonstrated.

John is known to be a calculative person. But at the same time, he loves taking risks. Question him about it, and he will laugh it off. He will tell you he studied management risk taking is what you do to win.

And he did win, undoubtedly.