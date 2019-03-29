Bollywood John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements to trend

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 11.20 am March 29 2019, 11.20 am

With Madras Café, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, actor John Abraham has impressed us with many patriotic films. Yet again, he is going to showcase his love for the country with his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter, which is set against the backdrop of 1971 war with Pakistan. With him being in the frame, it's obvious that the film will be high on emotions and action and it will definitely evoke the sense of patriotism in the audience. In the wake of the recent tension between India and Pakistan, quite a few celebrities came forward to voice their opinions on the matter. However, John feels that making statements ‘to trend’ in media and on the internet is not the right thing to do.

In a recent interaction with in.com, he said, “I believe as a celebrity, you have a sense of responsibility and that responsibility comes with not saying something when you’re not armed with enough facts. That’s very important so when you don’t have those facts, please don’t make statements. I won’t say that they weren’t armed with facts, maybe they had their facts right. But I wouldn’t have done that If I didn’t have my facts right. It’s a very scary space to be in because then, on one hand, they are influencing people, on the other hand, they are polarizing people.”

“People need to be aware before making statements and I think that’s a responsibility that an actor or a celebrity has” he added.

When asked if ‘social media pressure’ could be a reason behind those celebrities making such statements, he replied, “If there’s a lot of pressure and your digital team has said that send this tweet out to trend, you don’t even know what it stands for but you’re sending it out. I think sometimes you just need to step back and not talk about it.”

“You’re talking about the weight of people, countries and religions and so many things, so respect that,” he signed off.