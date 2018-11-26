John Abraham to lace up again, this time for Nikkhil Advani’s 1911

Bollywood actor, John Abraham is on cloud nine after officially announcing one of his dream projects. The actor is all set to reprise a footballer in Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming venture titled 1911, a film that is based on one of the most iconic events in India’s sports history.

John Abraham, who himself is a huge sports enthusiast and especially a football fanatic, is absolutely honoured to be a part of this project. The actor will be seen portraying the character of Captain Shibdas Bhaduri.

The actor in an interview to IANS earlier revealed that the premise of 1911 which will revolve around a late India footballer Shibdas Bhaduri, who captained Mohun Bagan in the historic 1911 IFA Shield final when they defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment to become the maiden Asian team to emerge victorious in the competition.

Talking about 1911, the director told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ve been wanting to make a film set in Kolkata, talking about its people, culture and heritage. 1911 is even better as it moves beyond Bengal to encompass all of India and its history”. Nikkhil will start working on 1911 the day he wraps up his on-going film Batla House, that also stars John Abraham.

Well, this is not the first time John Abraham will be seen as a footballer on the big screen. The actor has previously been a part of the 2007 sports film titled Goal and it was both critically and publicly acclaimed.