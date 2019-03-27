Bollywood John Abraham all set to star in a biker film, the first look is out and it's gripping! Divya Ramnani March 27 2019, 11.47 am March 27 2019, 11.47 am

The fact that John Abraham is one huge two-wheeler freak is not really a secret. The actor’s love for bikes has always been evident; be it in his garage, interviews or some of his adventurous appearances. Not to miss that John was a part of the very first franchise of Dhoom series, an action thriller partially based on bikes. Now, the actor is once again set to bring his passion onto the big screen. The actor-turned-producer will next feature in a film that shall revolve around bikes.

The yet to be titled film will be directed by Rensil D’Silva. In an association with Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions, John Abraham will also be producing this film. This will mark their third collaboration after Parmanu and RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter). Speaking about the film, John expressed his excitement saying, “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!” John Abraham’s glimpse from the film is out and we are pumped up already!

Rensil D’Silva opened up on his collaboration with John, saying, “I’ve grown up on films like Days of Thunder and Top Gun and it’s a dream come true to make an adrenaline pumping, emotionally charged bike racing film like this with John.” The film is currently into its pre-production stage and will go on floors in July 2019.