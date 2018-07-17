John Abraham unveils the teaser poster of his first Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe

Model-actor-producer John Abraham is enjoying his current phase in Bollywood as his last release Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran minted good money at the box office.

The actor is kicked about his first Marathi movie as a producer which is titled Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Last year, he had announced about the same and even shared a picture with the star cast announcing the start of the movie shoot.

Now, he has unveiled the teaser poster on his social media page which also reveals the release date of the film, which is August 31, 2018.

The Marathi movie is based on a successful play of the same name. The play which was helmed by Shekhar Tamhane was staged in 1985 first. It starred Rajan Tamhane and Reema Lagoo in main roles and it turned out to become extremely successful amongst theatre lovers. Now, it’s back, but in the form of a movie with a new star cast which comprises of actors like Subodh Bhave, Trupti Tadomal and Raqesh Bapat.

Shirish Latkar has penned the movie whereas Nilesh Mohrir and Amit Raj have scored the music. Presented by JA Entertainment and Panorama Studios, the movie is produced by John Abraham and directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi.

John will be seen in Satyameva Jayate next which is up for release on August 15. He also has RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter in his kitty for which he has started shooting recently.