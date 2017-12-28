John Abraham’s iconic Dostana pic is used to promote gay cruises!

As John Abraham walked out on a sunny Miami Beach wearing a swimming trunk, in the film Dostana (2008), many drooled over his toned physique. Even after nine years, a lot of people still swear by that famous scene from the film. However, many aren't aware that outside India, John's dare bare look has made quite the impact. Take a look at Mexico, where John’s photo is in use as the poster of a gay cruise.

The Wet and Wild Gay Cruise is reportedly an exotic beach adventure in Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico. Apparently been using the topless photo without informing John. The incident came to light when an author based in California, Nia Levy King, tweeted out a picture of the poster, with the caption, "Super curious if John Abraham knows they are using his image to promote gay cruises in Mexico."

Super curious if John Abraham knows they are using his image to promote gay cruises in Mexico. #Dostana pic.twitter.com/swURiDX793 — Nia Levy King (@ArtActivistNia) December 24, 2017

Since the author tweeted the picture, several people started retweeting it, with one user commenting, "John Abraham seems like a chill guy, he probably won't mind this." The poster displays John and offers ‘sexy crew and sexy lotion studs onboard’.

Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and produced by Karan Johar. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. The story was based on two men, played by Abhishek and John, who ironically pretend to be gay in order to share an apartment with Priyanka, with whom they both fall in love.