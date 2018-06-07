John Abraham’s Parmanu BEATS the lifetime business of his solo hero projects

John Abraham is a happy man! His latest release Parmanu: the Story Of Pokhran has eaned Rs 50 crore in the first two weeks at the domestic box office. It is an achievement for the makers who faced a tough time in ensuring a smooth release for the movie.

John took to his Instagram page to share the box office business of the movie until now. Parmanu has beaten the box office collections of all his earlier solo-hero projects. His last flick Force 2 minted Rs 31.92 crore, whereas Rocky Handsome earned Rs. 22 crore. His multi-starrer flicks like Welcome Back (Rs. 95.92 crore) and Dishoom (Rs. 69.10 crore) did a good business, but they weren’t solo-hero films, so this one’s surely an ace up his cap.

In spite of several roadblocks, John, who is also the producer of the movie managed to finally release his movie on May 25. The movie is based around the nuclear bomb test explosions that were conducted at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran also stars Diana Penty in the lead role.