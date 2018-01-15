John Abraham’s Parmanu will be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Abhishek Sharma’s John Abraham-starrer Parmanu:The Story Of Pokhran, which is based on Indian Army’s experimental nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1988, will be screened for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. John, who has gone through arduous research for the role, will host a special screening of the political thriller for the Prime Minister. Producer Prerna Arora is also excited to show the movie to the PM.

The affair, however, is rather secretive and a source close to the project said, “Since this film has a tremendous political relevance even today John and his producer Prernaa Arora are very keen to show Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran to the Prime Minister.”

BJP member and veteran actor Shatrungan Sinha applauded this move and even urged to make the film tax-free. “A film that opens up a crucial chapter from India’s political history must be given every support and encouragement. Such films should be granted tax exemption so that the message and statement reach out to the widest possible audience,” Sinha said.

The movie is slated to release on February 23 that producer Arora has claimed to be her most patriotic work. She has rubbished the rumours of Parmanu’s release date being rescheduled. “There are rumours and false reports that we are not releasing on February 23. Just because we shifted our other February release Pari to March doesn’t mean our production house Kriarj is moving Parmanu as well. We are releasing Parmanu on February 23, come what may,” Arora said.