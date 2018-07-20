John Abraham’s promotional gimmick could have gone wrong for Satyameva Jayate

Promotions have become an integral part of Bollywood. Filmmakers and actors try their best to create a strong buzz around their movies in different ways so that people in huge number make it to the theatres to watch their work. But while doing this, filmmakers or actors need to be more careful. Why do we say so, you ask? John Abraham is all geared up for his next release Satyameva Jayate. The movie has created a very good pre-release buzz thanks to the trailer and the song Dilbar, but there is one promotional gimmick that could have surely gone wrong for the film.

After watching the trailer, we can clearly say that John is fighting against corruption in the movie. Recently, the actor had posted a video on Twitter to start a promotional campaign of the film on the social media. However, he later deleted the video.

But it was too late as we managed to download it. In the clip that is in our possession, John can be heard saying, “Guys the time has come to spot, shoot and report any incident, but this time with a camera. Apne aas paas sadak ya raaste pe koi galat karne wala dikhe jaise ke giving bribes, littering the roads, littering the streets or even molesting a woman. Take out your camera and report the incident. So, everyone join me in this movement and step out to shoot every crime but with a camera.”

Well, this could have been a good promotional strategy, but one statement of John in the video surely hit us hard. Why should we shoot when a woman is being molested? Don’t you think that maybe helping the woman would be a sane option?

We contacted the film’s team to get more details about this movement that they are planning to start. We asked them where will these things be reported and don’t they think instead of shooting while a woman is getting molested, one could just go and help her? It is after our call to the film’s PR team that the video was taken down from John’s Twitter account.

We are not at all against a film being promoted well. It is always a filmmaker and an actor’s decision how they want to promote their movie, but then being a little careful surely won’t harm.