John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate in trouble, FIR filed in Hyderabad

John Abraham’s soon to be released film Satyameva Jayate seems to have landed itself in a controversy before its release. A Police complaint has been filed against the makers of this film. The complaint is filed by Syed Ali Jaffry, a BJP leader in Hyderabad who claimed that movie is hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

In the trailer, John Abraham is shown committing murder followed by Matam. This particular scene is hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia community, says the complainant.

The BJP leader Jaffry said that after the trailer was released on June 28, they had approached the Station House Officer (SHO) to file a complaint. The complainant had also approached the state Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which had assured them that their complaint will be forwarded to CBFC’s head office. They also demanded that the case should be registered under Cinematograph Act and Section 295A of IPC.

The group has further threatened to stage a protest if their demands are not met by the filmmakers.

Well, looks like Satayameva Jayate is not going to have a smooth release.