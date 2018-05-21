John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate to recreate the iconic Dilbar song

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate recently wrapped up shoot. But, what is making news is that it’s going to have the recreated version of the iconic Dilbar song which was picturized on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor in 1999 released Sirf Tum. The new version, featuring John along with actress Nora Fatehi will have an Arabic theme. While John Abraham fans won’t see him shaking a leg, Nora will be seen jiggling her belly.

"When I heard the powerful script of Satyameva Jayate I knew that we had most of the ingredients that are required for an out and out commercial masaledaar film. With the addition of Dilbar, one of the most catchy songs of the 90’s and the way it has been stunningly picturized by Adil and Nora I am certain we have a winner”, said the Force actor in a press statement.

Thanking the makers for choosing her for the iconic dance number, Nora said, “Doing a remake of an iconic song is always nerve racking because you never know if you can actually do justice to it. Sushmita Sen was iconic in the song and I hope I match up to her. I’m so lucky to have got this chance and thankful that Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir and Milap Zaveri sir trusted me to be able to do a song like this. The take on the song is very unique and different. It’s going to be one of the most visually stunning songs, with amazing hypnotizing dance moves I am sure this song will become a rage with the audiences".

Director Milap Zaveri also confirmed the news and praised the actress saying, "Dilbar was a rage back then when it released and our new version is also going to be a rage. Bhushan sir has given “Satyameva Jayate” a dash of sizzle and glamour with this blockbuster song and Nora is terrific in it!.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani credited the Dilbar choreographer Adil Sheikh and told the press that Dilbar is going to be one more reason to watch Satyameva Jayate on August 15. The film also features debutant Aisha Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar.