John Cena quotes Shah Rukh Khan and we are shook!

Shah Rukh Khan is one such Bollywood actor who enjoys massive fan following not only in India but even overseas. SRK, who has been ruling our hearts for more than twenty-six years now, started off as a romantic hero, slowly extended his reign to become the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood. And looks like not just common man but even a public figure like John Cena is a fan of SRK.

WWE player and Hollywood star, John Cena, recently took to his Twitter handle and shared one of the quotes of SRK. The 53-year-old Indian actor was quick to acknowledge the post shared by John Cena and also thanked him for sharing the message.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Dec 26, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

This is not for the first time that John and SRK have had conversations over latter’s quotes. In the past too, on various occasions, Cena has shared quotes given by Shah Rukh with his pictures, receiving a response from the King.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 10, 2018 at 7:15am PST

John seems to be an ardent Bollywood follower as in the past he has shared Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s post on his Instagram page.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:31am PST

Well, looks like not just Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, but our Bollywood’s leading men too are quite famous in the West.