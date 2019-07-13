Rushabh Dhruv July 13 2019, 12.01 am July 13 2019, 12.01 am

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, which was earlier known as Mental Hai Kya, has had its share of controversies. Out of the many, the major one was with the old title of the film, Mental Hai Kya. The Indian Psychiatric Society bashed the makers for being insensitive and picking up a title that attacks people having mental health issues. Reportedly, Kangana had a brief discussion with the Censor Board to resolve all the issues surrounding this film. Well, that's how the movie was given a green signal without any chops. Owing to the hype surrounding Ranaut's and Rao film, the makers, on Friday, teased two new motion posters of the movie and they sure justify with the film's - old - name.

First, let's talk about Kangana's poster, as seen in the same, we see the girl trying to cut her lips with the help of a scissor. Producer Ekta shared the brand new poster on Twitter and captioned it as, "D irony is killing Kangana poster: Warned u about d madness... Didn’t see dis coming?" Needless to say, we do understand what Ekta is trying to convey through her post. We got the IRONY! After all, Kangana Ranaut and silence are poles apart!

Have a look at the motion poster featuring Kangana below:

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, in the new poster, we see the lad with a knife placed around the middle of his face. The expression of the actor is killer though. Now, that's a lot of madness in one frame!

Have a look at the motion poster featuring Rajkummar below:

Earlier, spilling beans on the film, Amyra Dastur, who reportedly portrays Rajkummar’s love interest in it, told IANS earlier, "This film is definitely going to shock and awe our audience especially because I truly feel that no one has seen this side of acting from the cast before." Meanwhile, rumour mills also have that Kangana was unhappy with certain portions of the movie and hence had decided to take over the project. However, Kangana’s sister and her spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel, dismissed the reports.