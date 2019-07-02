Abhishek Singh July 02 2019, 3.57 pm July 02 2019, 3.57 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao last paired up for Vikas Bahl's Queen, the film that turned tables for both the stars. It went on to become a superhit and brought recognition to Kangana as well as Rajkummar. Years later, they have collaborated again for Judgementall Hai Kya. The film which was earlier titled as Mental Hai Kya went through a lot of delays, however, it's finally set to release on July 26. The trailer of the same is to be released today and an event has been held for the same. But...

in.com has exclusively learnt that the trailer launch event will not see Rajkummar Rao. According to sources, the actor who is currently in Manali shooting for his next RoohiAfza, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead, was to fly down to the city for the event and be a part of it. But due to heavy showers in Mumbai, the actor has decided to not take the risk and be based in Manali. The makers, however, have decided to go ahead with the event as planned.

The film's team confirmed that they have decided to go ahead with the event as planned because Kangana will be busy with her other work commitments in the coming days and will be flying out of the city. So the makers decided not to cancel the event and go ahead with it without Rajkummar.

The film which was earlier titled Mental Hai Kya changed to Judgementall Hai Kya as the censor board asked the makers to get it changed before its release. It was also going to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which is releasing on July 12. Although, this clash has been averted.