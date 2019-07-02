Divya Ramnani July 02 2019, 10.52 pm July 02 2019, 10.52 pm

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Jugdementall Hai Kya, formerly known as Mental Hai Kya, was unveiled on July 2. A launch event for the same was organised in the wee hours of the evening and was graced by the entire team of the film, excluding Rajkummar Rao. Earlier in the day, we reported how the actor had to give it a miss since he is currently in Manali, neck-deep into the shooting for RoohiAfza, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Well, with Kangana Ranaut being in the house, one can expect some unexpected statements and that is what exactly happened.

While at the launch, the Simran actor was quizzed on the trust issues faced by her. Sharing her experience on the same, Kangana Ranaut, who is otherwise worked up, stated calmly, "Yes, as a young woman or a young man, you would go through a lot of experiences from the age of 16. The moment you leave parent's house, you feel that everything is so unsettling, so you go through various experiences and you keep the ability to continue to trust people is very healthy. I feel you will be completely finished without the ability of not trusting people. If you live in constant insecurity of being betrayed, cheated or something going wrong, you are already finished. So, you have to keep the ability to have trust, keep the faith, to be honest, and to be able to revive yourself every day. I do a lot to keep that ability on a very high scale and not a mediocre one."

She continued, "If I, as a kid, left my home without having any security, I can imagine the ability of trust I had growing up and I realise that that is the primary reason for my success. I keep that very high, whether I have to meditate or do whatever it takes."